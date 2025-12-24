Make In India Boost As Indian Coast Guard Commissions Pollution Control Vessel Samudra Pratap

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) inducted its first in-built Pollution Control Vessel (PCV), Samudra Pratap (Yard 1267), on December 23, 2025, under the two-vessel PCV project of Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

Constructed with over 60 per cent indigenous content, the induction marks a significant step in advancing the Government's Make in India initiative.

Samudra Pratap is the first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel for the Indian Coast Guard and is currently the largest ship in its fleet. With an overall length of 114.5 metres, a breadth of 16.5 metres, and a displacement of 4,170 tonnes, the vessel significantly enhances the Coast Guard's operational reach and capability.

It is equipped with modern systems including a 30 mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7 mm stabilised remote-controlled guns with integrated fire control systems, an Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System and a high-capacity external firefighting system.

The vessel is the first ICG ship fitted with Dynamic Positioning capability (DP-1) and holds FiFi-2/FFV-2 notation certification.

It features advanced pollution response equipment such as an oil fingerprinting machine, a gyro-stabilised standoff active chemical detector and an onboard pollution control laboratory.

These systems enable detection and recovery of oil spills, analysis of contaminants, separation of oil from contaminated water and high-precision pollution response operations within India's Exclusive Economic Zone and beyond.

The induction ceremony was attended by senior officials, including DIG V K Parmar, Principal Director (Materials), Indian Coast Guard, and Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director of Goa Shipyard Limited, along with other representatives from the ICG and GSL.

(KNN Bureau)

