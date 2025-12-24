Kazakhstan's Grain, Flour Exports Reach Record Levels

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Almaty: Kazakhstan exported a record 13.4 million tonnes of grain, or more than 15 million tonnes including feed flour, during the 2024-2025 marketing year, reaching record levels, Kazinform news agency reported Wednesday, citing Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov.

As of now, 3.9 million tonnes of grain from the new harvest have been exported, up 13.6 percent from the same period last year. The country's export potential stands at 13 million tonnes, with supplies reaching 45 countries worldwide, the minister said.

According to data for the first 11 months of 2025, gross agricultural output rose by 6.1 percent to 9.2 trillion tenge (around 18 billion U.S. dollars), driven by a 3.5-percent increase in livestock production and a 7.5-percent rise in crop output, Saparov noted.

By 2028, Kazakhstan plans to launch five major projects with a combined annual processing capacity of 4.8 million tonnes of wheat and corn, and with a total investment in the sector expected to reach 2.6 billion dollars, creating around 3,300 new jobs, he said.