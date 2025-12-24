Rajasthan Government Transfers Five IAS Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 24 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday carried out a minor but significant reshuffle in the bureaucracy, transferring five IAS officers while cancelling the transfer of one.

The most prominent change in the order is the appointment of Siddharth Mahajan as the new Commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA). Mahajan, who recently returned from central deputation, was awaiting posting orders (APO) and has now been given one of the most important administrative positions in the state capital.

As per the transfer orders, Anandi, who was serving as JDA Commissioner, has been shifted and appointed as the Registrar of Cooperative Societies. Her transfer had been under discussion for some time in administrative circles.

In another major change, Rakesh Sharma, Additional Commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority, has been transferred as Commissioner and Joint Secretary in the Information and Public Relations Department.

This move is being seen as an effort to strengthen the department responsible for government communication and outreach.

Senior IAS officer Manju Rajpal, who was holding charge as Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation, as well as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, has been relieved of the Cooperation department.

She has now been appointed Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture, and also given additional charge as Chairperson of the State Seed Corporation, placing her at the centre of agricultural policy and reforms in the state.

Meanwhile, Babulal Goyal, who was serving as Commissioner of the Devasthan Department, has been transferred and appointed as Secretary in the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission.

In a notable decision, the government has cancelled the transfer of Om Prakash Bairwa. His earlier transfer from College Education Commissioner to Secretary, State Electricity Regulatory Commission has been withdrawn, and he will continue as College Education Commissioner.

Siddharth Mahajan's appointment as JDA Commissioner is being viewed as a key administrative move. He has been on central deputation since 2021 and served as Joint Secretary in the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Before moving to the Centre, Mahajan held several crucial posts in Rajasthan, including Secretary, Finance (Budget) Department, and also served as District Collector of Jaipur.

His experience in both state and central administration is expected to play a vital role in steering Jaipur's urban development projects more effectively.