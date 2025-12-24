Health Aid Society: 300 Free Surgeries Conducted In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 24 (Petra) – The Jordanian Medical Aid Society for Palestinians said on Wednesday it delivered on a plan made in early 2025 to conduct 300 surgeries for patients in refugee camps and most needy communities.The achievement, which reflects the society's commitment to providing specialized healthcare to those who can't afford treatment, coincides with its 35th anniversary of providing healthcare and humanitarian aid, it said in a press release.The charity said it delivered on its goal through fundraising through humanitarian campaigns, including the "ease their suffering" in the holy month of Ramadan, "back to school", and the current "your zakat is their treatment". The campaigns were to fund surgeries for patients in camps where they operate, responding to the rising need for surgical services amid difficult economic conditions.The 300th surgical procedure was successfully performed on a child in Hittin refugee camp, who suffered from severe pain. He was examined by specialist doctors and a surgery was carried out in collaboration with volunteer consultant, Saeb Hammoudi, it said.The child is now in good health, which underscores donor support impact and the local community's trust in the medical services the association has provided for decades, it added.The society reiterated its commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare to patients, including pre-, intra-, and post-operative medical care, ensuring patient safety and achieving best possible health outcomes.It said demand for surgical procedures is steadily on the rise, while many camp residents cannot afford medical costs, which prompts the society to expand its health programs and increase beneficiaries of surgical procedures in the coming period.