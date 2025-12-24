Sidra Medicine Performs Qatar's First Pediatric Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Sidra Medicine has announced the successful completion of its first pediatric allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), marking an important milestone in its mission to deliver advanced, life-saving care for children with complex and high-risk conditions.

A first for Qatar, the procedure was performed on a nine-year-old boy diagnosed with relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia, who received stem cells donated by his brother.

This transplantation represents a key milestone in Sidra Medicine's pediatric HSCT program, and follows the opening of its dedicated HSCT ward in June 2025.

Chair of Pediatric Medicine at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Ahmed Al Hammadi, said: "Completing our first pediatric allogeneic stem cell transplant is a significant achievement for Sidra Medicine and for pediatric care in Qatar. It reflects our commitment to providing world-class specialty care, strengthening national capabilities in advanced cellular therapies, and ensuring that children have access to highly specialized, life-saving treatment within the country".

The patient's treatment journey at Sidra Medicine began in 2019, when he underwent standard chemotherapy over two years. Following relapses in May 2022 and December 2024, the medical team determined that an allogeneic stem cell transplant offered the best chance for long-term recovery.

Children facing this type of relapse have very limited treatment options without HSCT, highlighting the importance of timely access to this specialized therapy.

Acting Chief of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and HSCT and Director of the Advanced Cell Therapy Core at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Chiara Cugno, said: "The continued growth of Sidra Medicine's pediatric HSCT program reflects the advanced expertise of our hematology and oncology teams. Our services are available to both local and international patients, addressing a critical national need, with more than 50 children in Qatar currently on the transplant waiting list".