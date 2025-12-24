Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 With Halborn Security Reviews

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto project, has reported continued progress through Phase 2 of its roadmap. As part of this phase, the team has confirmed ongoing security reviews with Halborn, alongside broader development work leading toward its V1 protocol launch. The update reflects steady advancement rather than a single milestone event, positioning Mutuum Finance as a new crypto project focused on infrastructure, security, and long-term functionality.

Overview of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is designed as a lending and borrowing protocol within the decentralized finance sector. The project aims to provide structured access to liquidity for users who want to earn yield or borrow assets under defined conditions. Unlike many early-stage DeFi crypto projects that focus on rapid experimentation, Mutuum Finance emphasizes clear rules, predictable behavior, and gradual rollout.

The protocol is built on Ethereum and is intended to support a wide range of digital assets. Its core function is to allow users to supply assets into lending pools or engage in direct borrowing arrangements. These interactions are governed by collateral requirements, interest rates, and liquidation thresholds that are set at the protocol level.

Dual Lending Market Design

A key developing feature of Mutuum Finance is its dual lending market structure. One market supports pooled liquidity. In this setup, users deposit assets into shared pools and earn yield based on borrowing demand. Interest is distributed automatically, allowing lenders to participate without managing individual loans.

The second market supports more direct borrowing activity. In this structure, borrowers can access liquidity by locking collateral and agreeing to defined loan terms. This approach offers more flexibility for users who want clearer borrowing conditions.

Together, these two markets are designed to balance accessibility and structure. The goal is to serve both passive lenders and more active borrowers within the same protocol.

When users supply assets to the protocol, they receive mtTokens in return. These tokens represent the user's share of the supplied assets and any interest earned over time. As interest accrues, the value of mtTokens increases rather than distributing rewards separately.