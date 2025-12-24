Gearsme Launches Premium Automotive Print Magazine

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) GearsME, the Dubai-based automotive media platform founded by Fahed Abu Salah, today announced the launch of GearsME Magazine, a new premium print publication. This quarterly magazine is dedicated to documenting authentic automotive stories, showcasing real experiences, and elevating regional voices within global car culture.

Drawing on GearsME's digital success, the print edition brings high-quality editorial content to life in beautiful form. The editorial team's mission echoes a broader movement in Middle Eastern car culture to go beyond glossy headlines about luxury cars and honor the cars you actually see on the streets back home, from long-beloved family cars to premium, sports and luxury models. In short, GearsME Magazine aims to highlight the creative, resourceful, and deeply personal aspects of the region's car scene through vivid storytelling and photography.

GearsME Magazine's debut issue was unveiled at two major Dubai car-culture events. Its first launch took place during the Mille Miglia UAE 2025 rally, at the pre-event car show held at Emirates Golf Club. The rally, described as the perfect metaphor for the UAE, a spectacular blend of heritage and modernity, provided an ideal backdrop for GearsME's mission of authentic storytelling.

A second launch followed at the Supercars Majlis 10th anniversary gathering at the breathtaking Pupil of Fate rare car showroom. A members-only club of supercar owners and enthusiasts in Dubai, the Supercars Majlis was the perfect setting for the launch of a specialist automotive publication.

Together, these exclusive events connected the magazine directly with passionate automotive influencers and clubs. At these launches, a limited run of 4,000 premium copies of the first issue were distributed to selected industry figures, further emphasizing the magazine's boutique, invitation-only approach.

In addition to the event launches, GearsME Magazine will be stocked in selected high-end car showrooms and dealerships across the UAE. Placing the magazine alongside luxury vehicles ensures that it reaches affluent enthusiasts and buyers in their element. This distribution strategy aligns with Dubai's status as a global hub for car culture, where exotic supercars and bespoke tuner rides are woven into daily life.By situating the publication in showroom lounges and VIP client areas, GearsME underlines its commitment to uplifting local automotive voices within the mainstream. In fact, this networked reach into showrooms mirrors the magazine's editorial vision of highlighting the resourceful and deeply personal side of regional car culture, meeting readers wherever their passion for cars is most tangible.

Each issue of GearsME Magazine features high-end, richly produced content created in collaboration with leading industry figures. The inaugural issue includes exclusive interviews and photo essays with designers, engineers, and race team personalities from around the Middle East and beyond.

Readers will find in-depth car reviews, trend analyses, and lifestyle pieces that connect the local auto scene to global trends. By working with respected contributors and automotive influencers, the magazine delivers an authoritative perspective on the region's latest cars and events. This quality of content reinforces GearsME's goal of celebrating real experiences and raising regional voices in the broader automotive conversation.

Building on the positive response, GearsME is already planning a much larger second issue. In February 2026, the magazine will roll out a second wave of 10,000 copies, available again at key automotive gatherings and for showroom distribution. This expanded edition will coincide with major events in the Middle Eastern motoring calendar to maximize impact. By scaling up the print run, GearsME Magazine is signaling its long-term commitment to document and influence the rapidly evolving car culture of the Gulf.Future issues will continue to blend local insights with international context, further solidifying Dubai's homegrown publication as a bridge between regional passion and global car culture.