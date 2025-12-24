Jordan Welcomes Muscat Agreement For Prisoner Exchange In Yemen

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) –Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the agreement on the exchange of prisoners and detainees in Yemen, which was signed in the Omani capital, Muscat.In a statement Wednesday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Fouad Majali, said the Kingdom welcomes this agreement, expressing its appreciation for efforts exerted by Sultanate of Oman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this regard.Majali also referred to endeavors of the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and all parties that contributed to reach the agreement.Majali reiterated the Kingdom's support for all efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, and stability in Yemen, aimed to fulfill the brotherly Yemeni people's aspirations.