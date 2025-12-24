Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
We Were Faced With Biggest Injustice In History Of Recent Years, Says President

2025-12-24 09:05:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We were the ones faced with the biggest injustices in the history of recent years. Because our lands were occupied... While all such situations exist, international organizations, major powers and political circles of various countries condemn the fact of occupation, use various methods to coerce the occupier or impose sanctions on it. We are seeing this. Recent history shows this,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with residents relocated to the city of Aghdam.

“Although international organizations made the right decisions during the Armenian-Azerbaijani war and during the ceasefire after the war, they did not take a single step to have these decisions implemented,” the head of state noted.

