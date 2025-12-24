403
Sudan’s Premier Introduces Roadmap for Ending Conflict
(MENAFN) On Monday, Sudan’s Prime Minister Kamil Idris revealed a fresh peace proposal before the UN Security Council aimed at halting the nation’s ongoing civil war. The fierce confrontation between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has persisted since April 2023.
The initiative was disclosed during a public session of the Security Council, convened at the request of Sudan’s civilian administration.
Idris explained that the blueprint outlines a gradual approach, beginning with a ceasefire overseen by international monitors. Following this, RSF combatants would retreat from metropolitan zones to specified camps, supervised jointly by the UN, the African Union, and the Arab League.
“The Sudanese civilian government’s initiative to end the conflict begins with a ceasefire, disarmament, non-selective justice, and non-formal reconciliation,” the Sudanese leader declared.
He further noted that the scheme incorporates the disarmament of RSF forces, along with transitional justice steps such as prosecuting war crimes, reassessing conflict-related legal matters, and potentially absorbing certain RSF members into national defense institutions. Additionally, humanitarian relief would be reinstated, enabling displaced citizens to return to their residences.
