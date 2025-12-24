'Dhurandhar 2' Set For 5-Language Release: When Will Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Hit Theatres?

Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar', which is performing strongly at the box office and has become one of the biggest Indian hits of 2025, has already locked its sequel for an Eid 2026 release.

The spy thriller is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, during Eid, and will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This will mark the film's first full pan-India release. The sequel is expected to hit theatres during major festivals, including Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. According to a press release, the makers are also looking at wider overseas releases beyond the Indian diaspora.

Bollywood Applauds 'Dhurandhar'

The film has received praise from Bollywood celebrities for its story, action, and message. Filmmakers such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma, Karan Johar, and Siddharth Anand have all voiced their admiration for Dhurandhar.

About The Blockbuster First Instalment

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released on December 5 and is currently running successfully in theatres, breaking multiple records and receiving heavy praise from fans and celebrities alike. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan.

The first instalment tracks a decade-long Indian intelligence operation, where an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld. The sequel is set to pick up right where the cliffhanger left off, continuing the high-stakes drama.

