General Staff Confirms Destruction Of Synthetic Rubber Factory And Several Key Facilities In Russia

“As part of a systematic reduction of the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 24, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on several enemy targets,” the General Staff reported.

In the city of Yefremov in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, the facilities of the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant, which specializes in the production of components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel, were hit. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on the production site.

A storage and maintenance facility for unmanned boats in the Myrnyi area of Russian-occupied Crimea was also hit.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Russian drone hits gas station in Kramatorsk

Among other things, in order to partially disrupt the enemy's logistics system, a regimental-level warehouse of material and technical resources was hit (Dovzhansk, a territory in the Luhansk region temporarily occupied by Russia).

In addition, a number of air defense facilities and areas where invading forces are concentrated in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia were hit.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of Tuesday, December 23, drones repeatedly struck the Stavrolen chemical plant in the city of Budionovsk, located 200 km from Stavropol, Russia.

