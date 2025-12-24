OBOOK Holdings Inc.(OWLS) To Announce First Half 2025 Financial Results
OBOOK's management team will host a conference call to discuss the first half 2025 financial results and recent business developments. Details of the webcast are as follows.
Date and time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 30, 2025
Webcast link:
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at .
About OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OwlTing Group; NASDAQ: OWLS)
OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights' Stablecoin Market Map, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the“Enterprise & B2B” category. The Company's mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit .
For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
OBOOK Holdings Inc. Investor Relations
Henry Fan, Investor Relations Director
...
OBOOK Holdings Inc. Media Relations
Michael Hsu, Public Relations Director
...
The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations
Jack Wang, Managing Director
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
VISIONVAST Trading Center Strengthens Its Global Brand Through A Compliance-Centered And Institutional-Grade Strategy
CommentsNo comment