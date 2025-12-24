Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance Nears New $20M In Funding Milestone Following 250% MUTM Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the DeFi crypto market, large moves rarely happen overnight. Most strong projects move through quiet phases first. Funding builds slowly. Participation grows in steps. Only later do wider markets begin to notice what is taking shape. Mutuum Finance is now entering one of those visible stages.

While much of the attention in crypto remains focused on large-cap assets, this new crypto has continued to progress through its roadmap with steady momentum. Recent developments suggest Mutuum Finance is approaching a key milestone that reflects months of structured growth rather than short-term hype.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto focused on lending and borrowing. At its core, the protocol is designed to connect lenders and borrowers through structured markets. Users can supply assets to earn yield, while borrowers can access liquidity by locking collateral. This creates a system where usage drives value rather than speculation alone.

The protocol introduces dual lending markets that support different user needs. One side focuses on pooled liquidity, where users supply assets and earn yield automatically. The other side supports direct borrowing with defined terms. This structure allows the protocol to scale with demand while keeping rules predictable.

Alongside its design goals, Mutuum Finance has continued to attract capital and participants. The project has now raised over $19M in funding, while its holder base has grown to 18,600 investors. This steady rise in participation is often seen in top crypto projects before broader exposure begins.

MUTM Price, Phase Progress and Growth Since Early 2025

MUTM is currently priced at $0.035 in presale and is about to enter Phase 7 of its distribution cycle. At this stage, allocation is already deep into completion, with most of the available supply assigned. The presale began in early 2025 at much lower price levels. Since then, the MUTM token has surged 250%, reflecting consistent demand across multiple phases rather than a single spike.

Each phase has introduced a gradual price increase. This model rewards early participation while limiting sudden volatility. As Phase 6 progresses over 99%, remaining allocation continues to tighten.

Activity around the 24 hour leaderboard also shows consistent engagement. This feature tracks ongoing participation rather than one-time purchases, helping highlight steady interest over structure has helped MUTM develop a more stable growth pattern compared to many new crypto launches that rely on short bursts of attention.