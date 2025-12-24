Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Confirms Support for Azerbaijan, Armenia Peace Efforts

Erdogan Confirms Support for Azerbaijan, Armenia Peace Efforts


2025-12-24 07:40:30
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed Türkiye’s backing for progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye and Azerbaijan remain committed to advancing their shared objectives through cooperation across all sectors, particularly in trade, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on the NSosyal platform.

The Turkish leader also congratulated Aliyev on his birthday and extended warm wishes for the upcoming New Year.

MENAFN24122025000045017167ID1110521483



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search