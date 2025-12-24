403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Confirms Support for Azerbaijan, Armenia Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed Türkiye’s backing for progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye and Azerbaijan remain committed to advancing their shared objectives through cooperation across all sectors, particularly in trade, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on the NSosyal platform.
The Turkish leader also congratulated Aliyev on his birthday and extended warm wishes for the upcoming New Year.
Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye and Azerbaijan remain committed to advancing their shared objectives through cooperation across all sectors, particularly in trade, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on the NSosyal platform.
The Turkish leader also congratulated Aliyev on his birthday and extended warm wishes for the upcoming New Year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment