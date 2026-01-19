Northeast Monsoon Withdraws From TN Dry Weather To Persist

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the northeast monsoon has withdrawn from Tamil Nadu, marking the formal end of the season that brings winter rainfall to the region.

With the withdrawal, the impact of fog and mist is expected to gradually reduce, and largely dry weather conditions are set to prevail across much of the state over the next few days.

According to the IMD, dry weather will continue over Puducherry and Karaikal until Thursday.

From January 23 to 25, however, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at isolated places across parts of these regions, influenced by changing atmospheric conditions over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.

In the hill districts, particularly the Nilgiris and the Kodaikanal ranges, the IMD has forecast the likelihood of early morning mist and fog.

Residents and tourists in these areas have been advised to exercise caution during the early hours, as reduced visibility could affect road travel.

For Chennai and its suburban regions, the weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies for the day. Light mist or shallow fog may form during the pre-dawn and early morning hours, especially in low-lying areas. Daytime conditions are expected to remain comfortable, with no significant rainfall activity anticipated in the immediate term.

The IMD has also stated that minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu are likely to remain near normal for this time of the year. There is no major cold wave expected, and temperature variations are forecast to be marginal over the next few days.

With the northeast monsoon having fully retreated from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and adjoining south Indian regions, the state is transitioning into its typical winter weather pattern -- characterised by dry days, cool mornings, and occasional light rainfall spells later in the month.

The Meteorological officials have advised the public to stay updated with daily forecasts, particularly in hill regions and coastal districts, where weather conditions can change rapidly.