Six AI Revelations to Expect at Machines Can Think 2026
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) AI is already driving measurable impact across various sectors, from energy to public services. As an early AI adopter in the region, the UAE’s next growth phase will be shaped by responsible, strategic deployment. With global AI spending projected to reach $2 trillion in 2026 and AI expected to contribute $100 billion to the UAE’s GDP by 2030, the focus has shifted toward execution.
Against this backdrop, the upcoming Machines Can Think summit offers insight into the ideas shaping the AI landscape. According to Alexander Khanin, Founder of Machines Can See and Polynome, six core themes will define how organisations move from ambition to impact:
1. National AI Fabric is Prerequisite for Scale
AI adoption stalls when data, compute, governance, and talent operate in isolation. The concept of a national AI fabric integrates infrastructure, regulations, and human capability into a unified system. This allows AI models to be deployed consistently across sectors while maintaining control over data sovereignty. The UAE’s Ministry of Economy has launched a full-scale virtual replica of its Abu Dhabi headquarters, demonstrating how coordination accelerates adoption. The HQ is accessible to anyone, and visitors can enter using a virtual ticket, network through avatars, and sign legally binding agreements supporting cross-border interaction in real-time.
2. From Capability Building to Economic Impact
Scalable data platforms and compute capacity only create value when models are production-ready and embedded into real workflows. The UAE has focused on closing this execution gap by aligning AI infrastructure with public-sector delivery and economic outcomes. Through the Ministry of State for Artificial Intelligence, AI is integrated directly into government services, national strategies, and public-private partnerships. This approach matters commercially. Organisations that successfully scale AI can achieve profit growth of up to 40%, demonstrating that infrastructure investment must be tied to measurable impact rather than experimentation.
3. Rethinking Education for the AI Economy
AI adoption is outpacing workforce readiness, creating skills gaps that threaten productivity. The UAE has introduced AI education across all government schools from kindergarten to Grade 12, treating AI as a core competency. This shift requires coordinated action, with governments setting ethical frameworks and access standards, schools investing in teacher training, and technology providers designing tools alongside educators. Ranked third globally for attracting AI talent, the UAE is aligning education reform with workforce demand to sustain its competitive position in an AI-driven economy.
4. Energy Transformation Powered by AI
From predictive maintenance and reservoir modelling to autonomous operations and emissions tracking, AI is redefining efficiency and resilience for the energy sector, which expects hundreds of trillions of dollars in investment over the next 25 years. This is critical for the Middle East, which OPEC forecasts will supply nearly 60% of global oil exports by 2050. AI adoption supports operational digitisation, risk management, and long-term competitiveness. At the summit, leaders from ADNOC, Saudi Aramco Digital, Shell, and SLB will explore how AI can optimise production while supporting decarbonisation and energy transition strategies.
5. Rethinking AI Investment Beyond Unicorn Logic
As AI becomes capital-intensive, infrastructure-dependent, and slower to monetise, traditional unicorn-driven models struggle to capture long-term returns. Investors need to rethink capital allocation in AI — shifting from isolated company bets to ecosystem-level strategies that deliver durable, long-term value. This accounts for underestimated risks and aligns capital across infrastructure, platforms, and applications. Success needs to be reframed around longer time horizons and more relevant metrics, offering investors a more realistic framework for building durable, AI-driven value rather than short-term exits.
6. Ethical Governance as Competitive Advantage
As AI systems scale, governance determines whether adoption creates value or risk. Fragmented oversight leads to inconsistent standards, security gaps, and erosion of trust. The UAE has taken a coordinated approach by establishing Chief AI Officers across government entities and embedding accountability into decision-making. This is reinforced by capability-building initiatives and national upskilling programs. By aligning regulation, talent development, and deployment, ethical frameworks can enable scale, ensuring AI investment delivers economic impact while maintaining social and institutional trust.
Together, these themes will explore how AI ambition can be translated into practical systems with real economic and societal impact. Machines Can Think, taking place on 26–27 January 2026 in Abu Dhabi, will bring together global AI and technology leaders for two days of in-depth discussion across more than 50 topics centred on real-world AI deployment.
