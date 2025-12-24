403
Japan to probe domestic, foreign AI companies over antitrust concerns
(MENAFN) Japan’s competition authority is preparing to examine the activities of major domestic and overseas technology companies that deploy generative artificial intelligence, amid concerns that some practices may conflict with antimonopoly regulations, according to reports released Wednesday.
The Japan Fair Trade Commission is expected to review the conduct of several high-profile firms offering AI-driven services. These include Japanese and US-based companies that provide AI-powered search tools, as well as developers behind conversational AI platforms such as OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, and Perplexity AI, according to reports.
An official from the commission stressed that the planned inquiry is exploratory in nature rather than punitive. "The investigation is not intended as a crackdown, but rather to gain a better understanding of the situation," a commission official said, according to reports.
Separately, earlier this month a Japanese news organization filed a formal complaint against Perplexity AI, accusing the company of using its articles without authorization and seeking financial compensation, according to reports.
