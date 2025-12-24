403
Japan condemns Israel’s new settlements in occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) Japan has sharply criticized Israel’s latest move to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning that such actions violate international law and further endanger prospects for a two-state solution, according to official statements released Wednesday.
In a formal response, Japan’s Foreign Ministry voiced alarm over Israel’s recent approvals related to settlement construction. “The government of Japan is deeply concerned about the approval by Israel to construct 11 new settlements and legalize eight outposts in the West Bank,” the statement said.
Israeli authorities recently authorized the creation of 19 additional Jewish settlements, a decision that pushes the total number of approved illegal settlements in recent years to 69, based on figures cited by Israeli officials.
Tokyo expressed renewed frustration that settlement expansion has continued despite repeated objections from the international community. The Foreign Ministry said Japan “reiterates its deep regret” over Israel’s persistence in advancing settlement activity, even after sustained diplomatic appeals.
Japan also pointed to concrete measures it has already taken, noting that it has imposed sanctions on four settlers linked to acts of violence. In this context, Tokyo “once again strongly urges” Israel to “redress the decision and fully freeze its settlement activities."
The statement further highlighted growing concern over escalating violence by settlers against Palestinians. Japan described this trend as “serious,” condemned such acts, and called on Israel to “take appropriate measures promptly to prevent settler violence.”
At the same time, Japan stressed the broader regional implications, emphasizing the need to avoid steps that could inflame tensions. Tokyo “reiterates the urgency to refrain from actions that escalate tensions, including those in the West Bank, amidst ongoing international efforts to stabilize the situation surrounding the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.
According to Palestinian data, since October 2023 Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, wounded nearly 11,000 others, and detained roughly 21,000 people.
In a significant legal development last July, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory unlawful and calling for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
