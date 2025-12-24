Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan, Saudi Arabia Talk Region, Economic Ties


2025-12-24 07:07:38
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez on Wednesday met with Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Prince Mansour Al Saud to review relations between the two Kingdoms and explore ways to further cooperation, as well as current regional developments.
Fayez commended the advanced level of Jordanian-Saudi relations, stressing the need to build on them and expanding economic and investment partnerships across various sectors.
He highlighted the close coordination and communication between His Majesty King Abdullah II and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, underscoring a shared commitment to strengthening relations and supporting just Arab and Islamic causes.
Fayez commended Riyadh's support of Arab causes, regional peace and the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
For his part, the Saudi ambassador reaffirmed the solid relations with Jordan and a keen interest in further enhancing cooperation.
They also underlined the need to continue joint efforts to pressure Israel, the occupying power, to fully implement a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and allow the entry of enough humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Jordan News Agency

