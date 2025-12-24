403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mamdani Vows to Confront Islamophobia, Racism in New York
(MENAFN) New York’s incoming mayor, Zohran Mamdani, pledged that once he assumes office next week, he will consistently work to combat Islamophobia and discrimination against Palestinians.
“As Mayor … I will make it my job to cherish, protect, and celebrate all New Yorkers and combat Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism at every corner,” he said late Tuesday, recounting a conversation with a Palestinian student who endured online harassment and death threats after conspiracy theorists falsely linked him to a deadly shooting.
Mamdani explained on US social media platform X that Mustapha Kharbouch, a student at Brown University, was singled out after a photo of him wearing a keffiyeh circulated online, sparking what Mamdani described as Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian prejudice.
He noted that Kharbouch’s Palestinian identity was the basis for the doxxing and threats he received.
During a phone call, Kharbouch shared with the mayor-elect his academic interests in international relations and anthropology, his summer internship in New York City, and his plans to potentially pursue a PhD.
“I told Mustapha that we would love to have him back in New York City,” Mamdani added, marking his historic election as the city’s first Muslim mayor.
“As Mayor … I will make it my job to cherish, protect, and celebrate all New Yorkers and combat Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism at every corner,” he said late Tuesday, recounting a conversation with a Palestinian student who endured online harassment and death threats after conspiracy theorists falsely linked him to a deadly shooting.
Mamdani explained on US social media platform X that Mustapha Kharbouch, a student at Brown University, was singled out after a photo of him wearing a keffiyeh circulated online, sparking what Mamdani described as Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian prejudice.
He noted that Kharbouch’s Palestinian identity was the basis for the doxxing and threats he received.
During a phone call, Kharbouch shared with the mayor-elect his academic interests in international relations and anthropology, his summer internship in New York City, and his plans to potentially pursue a PhD.
“I told Mustapha that we would love to have him back in New York City,” Mamdani added, marking his historic election as the city’s first Muslim mayor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment