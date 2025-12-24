403
Zelenskyy Unveils 20-Point Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced a comprehensive 20-point peace initiative aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Russia, featuring EU accession and NATO-style Article 5 security assurances.
During a press briefing in Kyiv, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine seeks to conclude the war through a combination of security guarantees, economic revival, and territorial arrangements.
Following the announcement, a state news agency published the full list of 20 measures outlined by Zelenskyy.
Among the central elements are reaffirmation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and a non-aggression pact between Russia and Ukraine, supported by a demilitarized monitoring system.
"The document constitutes a full and unconditional non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine. To maintain long-term peace, a monitoring mechanism will be established to oversee the line of contact using space-based unmanned monitoring, early-warning systems for violations, and conflict resolution mechanisms," the report stated.
The plan also stipulates that Ukraine will sustain an 800,000-strong armed force while receiving NATO-like Article 5 guarantees from the US, EU, and allied nations. In return, Russia would commit to legislating non-aggression toward Europe.
Additionally, the proposal envisions Ukraine’s membership in the EU, preferential US trade access, and the creation of an $800 billion recovery fund.
"Several funds will be established to address economic recovery, reconstruction of damaged regions, and humanitarian needs. The goal is to raise $800 billion through equity, grants, debt instruments, and private-sector contributions," the agency noted.
