Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee To Ring In New Year In London With Their 'Two Tiny Miracles'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee, along with their two daughters, have headed to London to ring in their New Year and celebrate Christmas.

Sharing a picture of the happy four on social media, Gurmeet wrote,“London, here we are

Once just the two of us, now four hearts, two tiny miracles. Winter mornings, full circle moments... Grateful beyond words. #London #2025 #Family.”

Gurmeet and Debina, despite their hectic work schedule, always manage to find time to spend with their two baby girls.

At times, the girls are also spotted on the sets of their parents' shows.

Recently, Gurmeet and Debina were spotted at the airport along with their baby girls, as the entire family flew to London.

Gurmeet shares a very sweet bond with his daughters, who at times also accompany him in his workout. A few months ago, Gurmeet had mentioned how he had found a new and adorable workout partner in his toddler daughter, Lianna, who joined him during his exercise session.

Sharing a cute video on his social media, Gurmeet had written,“Found my cutest little dumbbell. Some mornings the gym can wait, because home workouts with Lianna are the best kind of mornings.”

On the work front, Gurmeet and Debina were last seen on the show“Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

For the uninitiated, Gurmeet and Debina rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana' and got married in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2022, and their second daughter in November 2022.