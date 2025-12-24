Aussie Casino Introduces AI-Based Analysis System For Igaming Performance Evaluation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vienna, Austria, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aussie Casino has developed an internal AI-based analysis system designed to support performance evaluation within the iGaming industry. The system combines automated data processing with industry-specific expertise to inform strategic decision-making related to online casino operations.

Some online casinos consistently outperform others despite offering similar products. Conventional analysis tools often fail to fully explain this divergence, as they rely primarily on surface-level metrics. The system was developed to address this gap by examining performance drivers that extend beyond standard data points and traditional measurement frameworks.

Limitations of standard data analysis

Standard analytical tools provide metrics and statistical outputs, but their interpretation often lacks context. According to Bart Crebolder, whose experience in the iGaming sector influenced the system's development, data analysis without sector-specific understanding can lead to misleading conclusions.

His involvement ensured that the system was designed not only to function technically, but also to produce insights grounded in real market conditions. The result is a learning system that adapts over time and identifies market changes earlier than static reporting solutions.

Use of multiple AI models and rule-based logic

From a technical perspective, the system integrates established AI models, including ChatGPT and Gemini, which operate in parallel through automated Make workflows. Each model is assigned to specific analytical functions within the overall framework.

The models do not operate independently. Their outputs are evaluated through predefined, industry-specific rulesets developed in collaboration with professionals familiar with online casino operations. This structure aligns technical analysis with observed market behaviour.

Internal data analysis and competitor assessment

The system operates on two analytical levels. Internally, it evaluates anonymised user data, including game category performance, bonus uptake, and navigation behaviour. This approach supports the identification of longer-term usage patterns rather than short-lived trends.

Externally, the system reviews international competitors by examining elements such as bonus structures, payment methods, and user experience. These findings are assessed alongside internal data, with statistical results reviewed in context rather than accepted in isolation.

Current use and development considerations

Aussie Casino currently uses the system exclusively for internal strategic analysis. The potential to extend its use to partners or external market analysis remains under consideration. At this stage, development efforts are focused on refining and optimising the existing system.

The project reflects broader developments within the online casino sector, where specialised and data-driven tools are increasingly supplementing standard analytical methods. As market complexity grows, customised systems are becoming more relevant for in-depth evaluation.

About Aussie Casino

Aussie Casino operates an online casino database focused on the Australian market. The platform publishes reviews, market reports, and rankings of online casinos available to Australian players.

Its team of iGaming specialists assesses gambling providers based on defined criteria, including game selection, bonus conditions, payment processing, licensing standards, and support quality.

