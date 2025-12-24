Man Loses Balance And Falls On Road, Run Over By Bus In Bengaluru Video Emerges

A 42-year-old man lost his life after being run over by a private bus on Hegganahalli Main Road in west Bengaluru. The incident took place within the limits of Kamakshipalya traffic police, officials confirmed on Monday. The victim has been identified as Chetan Kumar. Police said the accident happened around 7 pm on December 13, during evening traffic hours.

Victim allegedly under the influence of alcohol

According to preliminary police investigation, Chetan Kumar had consumed alcohol at a bar before the incident. Officers said he was walking unsteadily on the road and appeared to be under the influence of liquor.

While walking along the road, Kumar reportedly lost his balance and fell suddenly. At that moment, a private bus that was travelling behind him ran over his body.

Bus ran over victim after fall, death on the spot

Police said the rear tyre of the bus crushed Kumar, causing fatal injuries. He died on the spot due to the severe impact. The incident happened quickly, leaving little time for any reaction. The road was busy and the fall occurred unexpectedly, officers said.

Bus driver fled scene, later arrested

After the accident, the bus driver did not stop or inform the police. Instead, he fled the scene, raising serious concerns. The Kamakshipalya traffic police registered a case and began an investigation. CCTV cameras installed in the area were checked to trace the vehicle involved.

Using surveillance footage, police identified the bus and tracked down the driver. The accused driver, Narendra, was later arrested, officials confirmed.

Further investigation into the incident is currently under way.

Police, however, said the investigation will examine all aspects, including the driver's actions after the accident.

Investigation continues

Police said they are continuing to collect evidence and statements to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic death. Officials added that leaving the accident spot without informing authorities is a serious offence under the law.