President Of Kazakhstan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential activities and good health.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, the leaders praised the successful development of friendly and strategic allied relations between the two countries across all areas and stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in expanding bilateral ties. In this context, the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan in October, as well as Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan, were fondly recalled.
The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation and future contacts.
