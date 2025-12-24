US Embassy Delegation Reviews ASAS Early Education Program At Yarmouk University

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- A delegation from the US Embassy in Amman on Wednesday reviewed progress of "ASAS" (Early Grade Education Activity) program, implemented by the Faculty of Educational Sciences, Yarmouk University, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).The ASAS project aims to develop the classroom teacher program at the Faculty of Educational Sciences by strengthening the university's institutional performance, upgrading curricula and teaching and learning materials, empowering teachers, enhancing practical training, and supporting the faculty's infrastructure.During a meeting with the delegation, Ruba Bataineh, Yarmouk University Vice President, said the university values US government-funded projects for their role in advancing academic offerings, improving institutional performance, and contributing to the development of Jordan's education sector, particularly teacher preparation programs.She highlighted the Faculty of Educational Sciences' effective use of such opportunities, especially ASAS project, which is implemented in partnership with the International Research and Exchanges Board (IREX) and Vanderbilt University, with support from the US Embassy.For his part, Project Director Cameron Mirza commended Yarmouk University's strong record in implementing international projects through its distinguished academic and administrative staff and students, noting their proven ability to engage with such initiatives and apply their outcomes in practice.The delegation toured the faculty's facilities and attended several lectures included in the program.Faculty Dean Hani Obeidat expressed pride in the partnership and its expected positive impact on developing academic programs and faculty members through building learning communities with counterparts at partner US universities, and graduating qualified graduates capable of entering the education sector and fulfilling their educational mission.