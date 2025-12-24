Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Welcomes Prisoner Exchange Agreement In Yemen


2025-12-24 06:05:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Wednesday welcomed the agreement reached in the Omani capital Muscat on exchanging prisoners and detainees in Yemen, describing it as an important humanitarian step that helps ease the suffering by the Yemeni people.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migration, Egypt said the agreement represents a beacon of hope for unifying Yemeni ranks and formulating an inclusive national vision enabling a political process.
The statement praised efforts by Oman in hosting and facilitating talks, and appreciated the role of the United Nations Special Envoy's Office for Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross and parties. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

