Referendum And Presidential Election Could Be Held Simultaneously Zelensky

Asked whether holding a referendum and a presidential election simultaneously was an option, Zelensky replied:“I think so.”

The President noted that Point 18 of the draft document on ending the war provides for elections in Ukraine to be held as soon as possible after the signing of a peace agreement.

“That is, at a certain point after the agreement is signed or during its implementation, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will be able to vote to set the date of the presidential election. For example, we sign the agreement – and presidential elections can be held. We do not see a problem with that,” he said.

According to Zelensky, presidential election is one matter, while parliamentary and local elections are another.

“There are constitutional restrictions regarding parliamentary election, and local elections are a completely different scale of participation – not only the right to vote, but also the right to stand for office. That has its own specifics, which would be possible only after the restrictions of martial law are lifted,” the President noted.

In his view, since martial law cannot be lifted immediately after the signing of the agreement – it will remain in effect for several months – and there is a parallel requirement to accelerate the election process, it would make sense to hold presidential election first.

“I am not clinging to my position – I have said this before. Parliament should now work out and adopt, for example, a decision stating that if security conditions are in place and democratic standards can be ensured, then a presidential election in Ukraine should be held within a 60- to 90-day timeframe. If the requirement is to hold elections as soon as possible, then the timeframe would be shortened.

“A ceasefire would also be required to hold a referendum. Once martial law is lifted, parliamentary and local elections could be held as well, possibly at the same time. That, too, is for Ukrainian lawmakers to decide,” Zelensky concluded.

