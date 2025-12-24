President Of Uzbekistan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
Shavkat Mirziyoyev conveyed his congratulations to the head of state on the occasion of his birthday, wishing him good health and new successes in his presidential activities.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, the leaders fondly recalled the visits of the President of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan and the President of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, as well as their productive discussions.
The heads of state noted that Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations are based on the principles of brotherhood, friendship, and alliance, expressed confidence that these relations will continue to develop successfully in all areas in the future, and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment