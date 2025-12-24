Documentary About Legendary Chess Arbiter Premiered In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) recently hosted the premiere of the documentary film "A Life Dedicated to Chess", celebrating the remarkable career of legendary chess arbiter Faiq Hasanov, Azernews reports.

The presentation event honored Faiq Hasanov, recognized in the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving chess arbiter. Speaking at the event, ACF President Mahir Mammadov praised the filmmaker, Azad Abbasov, for producing an outstanding work.

He highlighted that in the early 1990s, Faiq Hasanov played a key role in ensuring the survival of the Azerbaijani chess movement. The federation head also noted that the 85-year-old arbiter has made unparalleled contributions to the establishment and continued operation of more than 59 chess schools across the country.

Following the speeches, the documentary was screened. The film traces Faiq Hasanov's childhood, his early interest in chess, his long-standing career as an arbiter, participation in international tournaments, and his invaluable contributions to the development of chess in Azerbaijan.

After the screening, a video featuring congratulatory messages from world-renowned chess players on Faiq Hasanov's 85th birthday was shown.

F. Hasanov emphasized that Azerbaijan is recognized worldwide as a country with a strong chess school and rich traditions. He noted that 2025 was a productive year for national chess, with both men's and women's teams achieving significant successes. Hasanov particularly praised the performance of Ulviyya Fataliyeva, a European and world champion, expressing hopes for continued accomplishments in the future.

For centuries, chess has been a popular game in Azerbaijan, with ancient roots closely related to traditions.

The country could preserve these traditions as chess remains a crucially popular sport for now.

To popularise this original game, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee, signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.

Founded in 1926, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's strong chess tradition.

The ACF organizes national and international tournaments, provides training programs, and supports the growth of chess at all levels, from school children to grandmasters.

The Federation is also responsible for the success of its national teams, which have consistently performed well in prestigious competitions such as the Chess Olympiad and the World Chess Championship.