Vladimir Putin Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
The Russian President congratulated the head of state on his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential duties and robust health.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.
During the telephone conversation, the parties touched upon issues discussed at the recent meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation, and discussed regional matters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment