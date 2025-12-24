Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vladimir Putin Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

Vladimir Putin Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev


2025-12-24 05:06:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 24, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Russian President congratulated the head of state on his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential duties and robust health.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the telephone conversation, the parties touched upon issues discussed at the recent meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation, and discussed regional matters.

MENAFN24122025000195011045ID1110521034



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search