403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cryptocurrency Markets Consolidate As Gold Asserts Dominance
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
The cryptocurrency market entered a subdued phase on December 24, 2025, with Bitcoin hovering around $87,000–$88,000 following modest declines on December 23.
Major assets, including Ethereum near $2,930–$3,000, Solana at approximately $121, XRP at $1.86, and Litecoin stable near $75, registered broad-based losses, exacerbated by low holiday trading volumes and outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs totaling around $142–$189 million in recent sessions.
This correction reflects seasonal factors, tax-loss harvesting, and reduced speculative leverage, as institutional participants maintain conviction amid year-end positioning.
Notably, gold has emerged as the preferred defensive asset in 2025, surging over 70% while Bitcoin remains 30% below its October peak near $126,000.
The Bitcoin-to-gold ratio has fallen sharply to approximately 19–20 ounces per Bitcoin, its lowest since early 2024, underscoring a cyclical shift toward traditional safe havens driven by central bank purchases, ETF demand, and elevated real yields.
Bitcoin consolidates below resistance as gold leads
Technical analysis across timeframes reveals a downtrend from prior highs, with prices below key moving averages and Ichimoku cloud resistance on daily and weekly charts.
The 4-hour frame shows consolidation near mid-$86,000 support, with oversold RSI and declining volume suggesting diminished selling pressure but limited upside momentum without a break above $90,000.
Long-term charts highlight oversold conditions in the BTC/gold ratio, historically preceding recoveries for Bitcoin relative to gold.
Analysts note that while short-term risks persist due to thin liquidity and an upcoming major options expiry, structural progress-such as sustained institutional adoption and constrained supply-supports a constructive outlook.
Prudent investors view current levels as an opportunity for accumulation, contrasting with broader risk aversion that has favored gold's reliability over digital assets in uncertain conditions.
Bitcoin trades near $87,000–$88,000 amid holiday-thin liquidity and consecutive ETF outflows.
Gold has significantly outperformed Bitcoin in 2025, driving the BTC/gold ratio to historic lows around 20 ounces per BTC.
Technical charts indicate consolidation within a broader corrective phase, with potential for mean reversion favoring prudent long-term holders.
The cryptocurrency market entered a subdued phase on December 24, 2025, with Bitcoin hovering around $87,000–$88,000 following modest declines on December 23.
Major assets, including Ethereum near $2,930–$3,000, Solana at approximately $121, XRP at $1.86, and Litecoin stable near $75, registered broad-based losses, exacerbated by low holiday trading volumes and outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs totaling around $142–$189 million in recent sessions.
This correction reflects seasonal factors, tax-loss harvesting, and reduced speculative leverage, as institutional participants maintain conviction amid year-end positioning.
Notably, gold has emerged as the preferred defensive asset in 2025, surging over 70% while Bitcoin remains 30% below its October peak near $126,000.
The Bitcoin-to-gold ratio has fallen sharply to approximately 19–20 ounces per Bitcoin, its lowest since early 2024, underscoring a cyclical shift toward traditional safe havens driven by central bank purchases, ETF demand, and elevated real yields.
Bitcoin consolidates below resistance as gold leads
Technical analysis across timeframes reveals a downtrend from prior highs, with prices below key moving averages and Ichimoku cloud resistance on daily and weekly charts.
The 4-hour frame shows consolidation near mid-$86,000 support, with oversold RSI and declining volume suggesting diminished selling pressure but limited upside momentum without a break above $90,000.
Long-term charts highlight oversold conditions in the BTC/gold ratio, historically preceding recoveries for Bitcoin relative to gold.
Analysts note that while short-term risks persist due to thin liquidity and an upcoming major options expiry, structural progress-such as sustained institutional adoption and constrained supply-supports a constructive outlook.
Prudent investors view current levels as an opportunity for accumulation, contrasting with broader risk aversion that has favored gold's reliability over digital assets in uncertain conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment