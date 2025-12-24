403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina's Markets Exhibit Stability On Christmas Eve Amid Milei Reforms
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
On the morning of December 24, 2025, Argentina 's financial markets maintained composure amid reduced holiday trading activity on Christmas Eve.
The official USD/ARS exchange rate remained stable at approximately 1,450-1,452 pesos per dollar, with minimal overnight movement from the prior session's levels around 1,451.71.
Parallel rates, including the dólar blue, MEP, and CCL, showed tight alignment with the official benchmark, as spreads have significantly narrowed throughout the year.
This convergence demonstrates the effectiveness of President Javier Milei's market-oriented reforms, emphasizing austerity, deregulation, and controlled depreciation-measures that have restored reserves and curbed capital flight risks prevalent during earlier socialist administrations.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) hovered near 97.88-98.03, its slight softening supporting peso firmness by bolstering export competitiveness. No notable volatility or interventions occurred overnight or on December 23, aligning with seasonal low liquidity ahead of the holidays.
In equities, the S&P MERVAL index operated near all-time highs exceeding 3.14 million points, driven by robust 2025 performance and optimism surrounding midterm gains for Milei's coalition.
Technical indicators across daily and weekly charts confirm bullish trends, with prices above major moving averages, while shorter-term views indicate consolidation in thin volume.
Top MERVAL Winners and Losers (Recent Sessions):
Milei's emphasis on fiscal surplus and structural changes continues to foster recovery, contrasting with past instability and positioning Argentina for potential growth in 2026. Markets reflect disciplined policy yielding tangible stability. (362 words)
The official USD/ARS rate holds steady near 1,450-1,452 pesos per dollar, with parallel rates closely aligned, reflecting successful currency liberalization.
The S&P MERVAL index trades near record highs above 3.14 million points, underscoring sustained investor confidence in fiscal discipline.
Converging official and parallel exchange rates highlight economic stabilization, a stark improvement from distortions under previous Peronist policies.
On the morning of December 24, 2025, Argentina 's financial markets maintained composure amid reduced holiday trading activity on Christmas Eve.
The official USD/ARS exchange rate remained stable at approximately 1,450-1,452 pesos per dollar, with minimal overnight movement from the prior session's levels around 1,451.71.
Parallel rates, including the dólar blue, MEP, and CCL, showed tight alignment with the official benchmark, as spreads have significantly narrowed throughout the year.
This convergence demonstrates the effectiveness of President Javier Milei's market-oriented reforms, emphasizing austerity, deregulation, and controlled depreciation-measures that have restored reserves and curbed capital flight risks prevalent during earlier socialist administrations.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) hovered near 97.88-98.03, its slight softening supporting peso firmness by bolstering export competitiveness. No notable volatility or interventions occurred overnight or on December 23, aligning with seasonal low liquidity ahead of the holidays.
In equities, the S&P MERVAL index operated near all-time highs exceeding 3.14 million points, driven by robust 2025 performance and optimism surrounding midterm gains for Milei's coalition.
Technical indicators across daily and weekly charts confirm bullish trends, with prices above major moving averages, while shorter-term views indicate consolidation in thin volume.
Top MERVAL Winners and Losers (Recent Sessions):
Winners: YPF (energy), Pampa Energía (utilities), Grupo Financiero Galicia (banking), Banco Macro (financials), Central Puerto (power).
Losers: Certain industrial and consumer sectors under margin constraints.
Milei's emphasis on fiscal surplus and structural changes continues to foster recovery, contrasting with past instability and positioning Argentina for potential growth in 2026. Markets reflect disciplined policy yielding tangible stability. (362 words)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment