China criticizes US restriction on foreign drone trade
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday voiced strong opposition to the United States’ new restriction on the import and sale of foreign-made drones.
The US Federal Communications Commission recently introduced a rule barring uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and critical UAS components produced abroad, citing “unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States and to the safety and security of U.S. persons.”
China, home to DJI—the world’s largest consumer drone manufacturer—called on Washington to revoke the measure. A spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry warned that if the US persists with “unilateral” actions, Beijing will “resolutely take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.”
