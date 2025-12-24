403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India successfully launches US BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite
(MENAFN) India’s space agency announced on Wednesday that it has successfully launched the US BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite aboard its LVM3-M6 rocket.
Weighing 6,100 kilograms (13,448 pounds), the satellite is the heaviest payload ever placed into low Earth orbit (LEO) by an LVM3 rocket from Indian soil.
“The LVM3-M6 mission has successfully placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit,” the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) confirmed following the launch from southern India.
ISRO noted that the mission was a dedicated commercial endeavor and marked “the largest commercial communications satellite placed in low Earth orbit.”
The BlueBird Block-2 satellite belongs to the next generation of communication satellites designed to deliver space-based cellular broadband directly to standard mobile smartphones, the agency added.
Weighing 6,100 kilograms (13,448 pounds), the satellite is the heaviest payload ever placed into low Earth orbit (LEO) by an LVM3 rocket from Indian soil.
“The LVM3-M6 mission has successfully placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit,” the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) confirmed following the launch from southern India.
ISRO noted that the mission was a dedicated commercial endeavor and marked “the largest commercial communications satellite placed in low Earth orbit.”
The BlueBird Block-2 satellite belongs to the next generation of communication satellites designed to deliver space-based cellular broadband directly to standard mobile smartphones, the agency added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
VISIONVAST Trading Center Strengthens Its Global Brand Through A Compliance-Centered And Institutional-Grade Strategy
CommentsNo comment