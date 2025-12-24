UAE: Bear Grylls Camp Reopens In Jebel Jais After Temporary Closure

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp is set to welcome back guests after temporarily shutting doors following adverse weather conditions that affected Jebel Jais last week.

The popular mountain destination had temporarily closed all activities to conduct safety assessments and maintenance. Bear Grylls Explorers Camp announced on Wednesday that they have completed precautionary maintenance and comprehensive safety assessments.

"This period allowed specialist teams to assess terrain conditions after recent rainfall and carry out essential maintenance work. With these measures now complete, the camp will reopen with its signature adventure-led experiences, delivered to the highest standards of safety and professionalism," they said in a statement.

"Bear Grylls Explorers Camp looks forward to welcoming individuals, families, schools, and corporate teams back to the mountain to step outside the ordinary and reconnect with nature through safe, purposeful adventure," they said.

As the region's first and only outdoor survival experience inspired by Bear Grylls, the camp is uniquely positioned on the cliffs of Jebel Jais, providing hands-on training in survival skills, outdoor confidence-building, and adventure experiences rooted in courage, resilience, and self-discovery. Each activity is delivered with strict safety protocols and guided by experienced, qualified instructors.

"Reopening follows a careful, phased approach to ensure all facilities, training areas, and guest experiences meet the highest safety standards at Jebel Jais. Guests are advised to follow official channels for the latest updates and operational information," the camp emphasised.