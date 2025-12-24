Public Sector Loans Drive Qatar Banks' Credit Growth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's banking sector witnessed an uptick in loans reaching QR1,428.2bn driven by the public sector representing a surge of 1.1 percent month-on-month (MoM) while private sector loans remained stable in October this year.

The banking sector loan book remained flat MoM but witnessed a surge of 6 percent versus year-end 2024. The deposits moved down MoM by 0.9 percent to QR1,041.7bn and rose by 1.5 percent versus year-end 2024, according to QNB Financial Services (QNBFS) monthly banking sector indicators.

The loans to deposits ratio (LDR) increased from 135 percent in September 2025 to 137 percent in October 2025. The loans grew by an average 5.4 percent over the past five years (2020-2024).

Looking at the segment details, the government segment, which represents 36 percent of public sector loans increased by 2.3 percent MoM in October this year and surged 43.6 percent versus FY 2024. Meanwhile the government institutions segment that represents 59 percent of total public sector loans remained flat MoM and witnessed a rise of 0.6 percent versus FY 2024.

On the other hand, the semi-government institutions' segment which represents 4.5 percent of total public sector loans contributed immaterially, moving up by 5.2 percent MoM in October and saw a rise of 4.9 percent versus for the financial year 2024.

The data also revealed that the banking sector total assets decreased 1.1 percent MoM during October to QR2,126.5bn. The total assets moved up by 3.9 percent in October 2025 versus FY2024, compared to a growth of 3.9 percent in 2023/2024. The assets grew by an average 5.7 percent over the past five years (2020-2024). Meanwhile the liquid assets stood at healthy 30 percent level in October this year.

The public sector deposits receded by 2.3 percent MoM while private sector deposits decreased 0.5 percent. Non-resident deposits climbed up by 0.7 percent. The deposits gained by 1.5 percent in October 2025 versus FY 2024, compared to an increase by 4.1 percent in 2024. The deposits grew by an average 3.9 percent over the past five years (2020-2024).

In October this year the public sector deposits contributed 35 percent to total deposits, private sector (46.6 percent) and non-resident (18.4 percent)

The loan provisions to gross loans also remained flat at 4.2 percent in October 2025. The loan provisions have increased from 2.4 percent in 2020 to 4 percent in 2023 and stood at 4.2 percent as of October 2025 as banks have been provisioning for Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans, mainly emanating from the contracting and real estate sectors.