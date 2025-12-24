Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QIA Joins Consortium To Acquire Janus Henderson

2025-12-24 04:17:09
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has joined a group of investors in a deal to acquire the asset manager Janus Henderson Group and take it private.

The all-cash transaction, led by Trian Fund Management and General Catalyst, values the New York-listed company at about $7.4bn. QIA and Hong Kong-based Sun Hung Kai Co. Limited are among the strategic investors participating in the deal.

Janus Henderson, which is headquartered in London, manages around $484bn in assets and employs more than 2,000 people across 25 cities worldwide.

QIA's chief executive, Mohammed Saif Al Sowaidi, said the fund looked forward to working with its partners to support the next phase of growth for the company.

The Peninsula

