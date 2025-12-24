Al Rayyan Held By Al Shabab In GCCL

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan and Al Shabab played out a thrilling 2-2 draw yesterday at Riyadh's SHG Arena in the fourth round of the Gulf Club Champions League group stage yesterday.

Al Rayyan drew first blood in the fifth minute when Wesley Ribeiro struck early, and he doubled the lead in the 40th minute. Despite pressure from Al Shabab, goalkeeper Mahmoud Abu Nada and a cohesive defense kept the Saudi side at bay.

The second half saw a turnaround as Al Shabab reorganised and launched quick attacks. Abdullah Maatouk scored from a pass by Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 52nd minute, and six minutes later Hamdallah netted the equaliser, ending the match 2-2.

Al Rayyan now lead the group with six points, while Al Shabab sit last with three.

Al Rayyan coach Artur Jorge said the team“dominated the first half and took a 2-0 lead, but failed to maintain it. We had chances to regain the lead, and my substitutions were aimed at winning, not preserving the score.”