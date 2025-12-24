Ministry Of Justice Launches Legal Trainer Preparation Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As part of the implementation of the Ministry of Justice's 2025-2030 strategic plan, which included initiatives and projects specialising in training, qualification, and development of legal and practical skills for various legal categories in the country, the ministry will launch a legal trainer preparation programme for the first time starting from in November 2026, in a qualitative step aimed at enhancing the quality of legal training and improving the efficiency of trainers.

The Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies, the main centre for legal training in the country, organised the Training of Trainers (TOT) programme with the aim of preparing a qualified legal training cadre capable of carrying out training tasks in accordance with the best and latest global practices, and using modern and approved training methods and means.

Director of the Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies Dr. Abdulla Al Khaldi confirmed that the launch of the programme comes in response to the growing need for professional legal trainers. He pointed out that the legal trainer preparation programme represents a strategic step to enhance the legal training system in the country and to build training capacities capable of transferring legal knowledge in modern and applied ways, which contributes to raising the efficiency of lawyers and improving the quality of institutional performance in the justice sector.

Dr. Al Khaldi explained that the programme aims to provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to design and implement distinguished legal training courses with a focus on the practical and professional aspects required by the legal profession.

This contributes to preparing professional legal trainers, developing skills in preparing and delivering legal courses, preparing training packages, presentation slides and various training tools, in addition to enhancing self-confidence and communication skills with trainees, establishing the foundations of legal training, and identifying the most prominent challenges facing trainers and ways to deal with them.

The programme is implemented over two weeks, with 40 training hours, and targets legal professionals with scientific experience who wish to obtain a legal trainer certificate accredited by the Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Ministry of Justice.

The programme's modules were designed according to the best modern training practices, and include six modules that combine theoretical and practical aspects.

The first model deals with the basics of training, while the second focuses on preparing training content, the third deals with the skills of a successful trainer, the fourth deals with the challenges facing the trainer, the fifth reviews training evaluation and follow-up, and the sixth concludes with comprehensive applied training presentations aimed at consolidating knowledge and enhancing the practical aspect for the participants.