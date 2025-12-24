Workers' Support And Insurance Fund, Waseef Organise Recreational Activities For Workers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, in cooperation with Waseef, a subsidiary of Barwa Real Estate Group, organised a series of recreational activities dedicated to workers at both the Al Khor Workers' Sports Facilities Project and Barwa Al Baraha, in celebration of the 11th edition of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 hosted by Doha, as well as Qatar National Day.

This joint initiative comes as part of the two entities' commitment to supporting the worker community and enhancing their quality of life by providing recreational and sports spaces that contribute to their inclusion in the community activities accompanying this exceptional sporting event.

The activities, which began on the opening day of the tournament, witnessed strong attendance from workers who enjoyed a wide range of sports and recreational activities and competitions, in an enthusiastic atmosphere reflecting the spirit of the tournament and fostering community interaction.

The Workers' Support and Insurance Fund and Waseef affirmed that this collaboration is an extension of their efforts to support community initiatives, praising the important role played by the Ministry of Interior in facilitating the organization of these activities and ensuring their success.

Kholoud Saif Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, emphasized that the event contributes to improving workers' quality of life and raising their awareness, adding:“Supporting and protecting workers' rights and enhancing their well-being is a core objective of the Fund. Our participation in this event underscores our ongoing commitment to this important segment of society.”

The event featured a comprehensive recreational and awareness-raising program that saw notable attendance and engagement from participants. It included live broadcasts of Arab Cup matches, including the final, as well as musical performances and a number of community showcases involving several expatriate communities and Asian schools, reflecting cultural diversity and community interaction.

