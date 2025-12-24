The Roofing Guys Maintain Over 160 Five Star Reviews, Noting Milestone As Roofing Contractor In Columbus Ohio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Roofing Guys, a family-owned and operated roofing, siding, and gutter company established in 1993, are proud to announce that they have maintained over 160 five star reviews, reflecting continued positive feedback from customers in Columbus and Central Ohio. With more than 30 years of experience, the company continues to provide roofing and exterior services to residential and commercial clients across the region.

“Our sustained record of perfect reviews reflects our unwavering commitment to quality workmanship and exceptional customer service,” said Josh Hartsook, President and CEO of The Roofing Guys.“We take pride in being a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses throughout Columbus, delivering reliable roofing solutions that stand the test of time.”

The Roofing Guys specialize in residential, multi-family or condominium, and commercial roofing. Their services include installation and repair of asphalt, slate, and metal roofing systems. They also provide siding installation using materials such as vinyl and HardiePlank, along with gutter installation and repair for aluminum, copper, and steel systems.

“A cornerstone of The Roofing Guys' service is our comprehensive insurance claim assistance,” added Hartsook.“Our experienced team guides customers through the often-complex claims process, ensuring thorough documentation and helping secure full coverage with minimal hassle. This commitment has earned us recognition as Columbus's go-to roofing experts.”

The company also offers 24/7 emergency response services for storm damage, providing timely repairs to help prevent further property issues. Their process begins with a complimentary roof inspection, followed by repair or installation services aimed at maintaining property condition.

Headquartered in Gahanna, with an additional office in Washington Court House, The Roofing Guys serve a wide area across Central Ohio, Dayton, and Cincinnati. Customers can request an inspection or consultation by calling 614-626-7000 or visiting their website, TheRoofingGuys.

Contact The Roofing Guys

The Roofing Guys

81 Mill St. Suite 3000

Gahanna, OH 43230

614-626-7000

