Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Unite For BMC Polls, Pay Tribute To Balasaheb

Amid the confirmation of the UBT Sena-MNS alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, accompanied by their wives, paid tribute to party founder Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial in Shivaji Park here on Wednesday. This marks the coming together of the cousins ahead of a formal announcement of an alliance for the BMC elections in January. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray were also present during the homage.

An Alliance for the 'Marathi Manoos'

The UBT Sena sees the alliance as one that will speak for the cause of the Marathi manoos. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said, "This is a very auspicious moment, and the people of Maharashtra have been waiting for this moment... Mumbai accommodates everyone within itself. We have never looked at caste or anyone's religion. We have always spoken about Marathis and sons of the soil." For both party workers it means the end of years of political distance between the two cousins. The cadres hope that after the drubbing in the Panchayat polls the BMC elections will bring better news for the parties.

Party Workers Welcome 'Historic Day'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said, "Today is a historic day, where both (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) Thackeray brothers are coming together, on one platform, to save Mumbai... The way people want to loot Mumbai, want to keep it mortgaged to themselves, against that we want to launch a public movement. The people of Mumbai want both Thackeray brothers to come together... We are fully confident that in the coming times, along with Mumbai, there will be the echo of a strong government of Shiv Sena and MNS in 28 other municipal corporations..."

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar said, "Two brothers are coming together, and we have been waiting for this moment for a long time. What is happening today is a matter of happiness for us. Workers of both parties are very excited."

Shinde Faction Dismisses Move as 'Photo Opportunity'

The Eknath Shinde faction however sees this coming together of the Thackeray cousins as nothing more than a photo opportunity that they feel will do little to upset them. Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said," I think it is a great photo opportunity and emotional cards will be played. But what will be there for the people? It is good that brothers are coming together. But the question is, why did the separate and divide Marathi-speaking people and take them for granted over the last 20 years? They have not given an answer to this yet?"

State Gears Up for Municipal Elections

Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)