403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU nations express support for Denmark, Greenland diplomatic concerns
(MENAFN) Several European states have publicly affirmed their backing for Denmark and Greenland following Washington’s decision to designate a special envoy for the Arctic territory, signaling unease over the implications of the move.
According to official statements, Paris reiterated that respect for sovereignty and the sanctity of borders remain cornerstones of international law. One statement emphasized: "France therefore reaffirms its respect for the Kingdom of Denmark’s territorial integrity," underscoring Denmark’s authority over Greenland. The same message recalled earlier assurances given during a visit to Nuuk, where France reiterated its firm and consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Denmark and Greenland.
Belgium also voiced clear support, with its foreign minister stressing complete solidarity with Denmark and the Greenlandic population. In a public message, he wrote: "Be it in Ukraine, the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) or Greenland, territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law, enshrined in the UN Charter, that must be respected by all."
Slovenia echoed this position, noting in its own statement that sovereignty and territorial integrity are core principles of international law and must be upheld universally.
The Netherlands highlighted Greenland’s strategic importance, particularly in relation to Arctic stability and broader NATO security interests. Its foreign minister stated: "It is up to Denmark and Greenland to decide on matters concerning Greenland," reinforcing the view that decisions about the territory should remain in Danish and Greenlandic hands.
Portugal added its voice to the chorus of support, emphasizing that honoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is a foundational element of the international system.
Together, these coordinated statements reflect a unified European stance stressing respect for international law and reaffirming political solidarity with Denmark and Greenland in the wake of recent US diplomatic actions.
According to official statements, Paris reiterated that respect for sovereignty and the sanctity of borders remain cornerstones of international law. One statement emphasized: "France therefore reaffirms its respect for the Kingdom of Denmark’s territorial integrity," underscoring Denmark’s authority over Greenland. The same message recalled earlier assurances given during a visit to Nuuk, where France reiterated its firm and consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Denmark and Greenland.
Belgium also voiced clear support, with its foreign minister stressing complete solidarity with Denmark and the Greenlandic population. In a public message, he wrote: "Be it in Ukraine, the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) or Greenland, territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law, enshrined in the UN Charter, that must be respected by all."
Slovenia echoed this position, noting in its own statement that sovereignty and territorial integrity are core principles of international law and must be upheld universally.
The Netherlands highlighted Greenland’s strategic importance, particularly in relation to Arctic stability and broader NATO security interests. Its foreign minister stated: "It is up to Denmark and Greenland to decide on matters concerning Greenland," reinforcing the view that decisions about the territory should remain in Danish and Greenlandic hands.
Portugal added its voice to the chorus of support, emphasizing that honoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is a foundational element of the international system.
Together, these coordinated statements reflect a unified European stance stressing respect for international law and reaffirming political solidarity with Denmark and Greenland in the wake of recent US diplomatic actions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment