Bihar Script History With Highest List A Team Total In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ranchi, Dec 24 (IANS) Bihar are on a roll in its Vijay Hazare Trophy, having registered the highest team total in List A cricket during the Plate League opener against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Batting first, Bihar posted a staggering 574 for the loss of six wickets, surpassing the previous List A record of 506/2 set by Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blistering 190, coupled with a captain's knock of 128 not out from Sakibul Gani and a fluent 116 from Ayush Loharuka, powered the team to a record-breaking total in a dominant batting display.

Suryavanshi smashed a century off 36 balls to become the youngest centurion in List A cricket. His century was the second-fastest by an Indian man overall in List A cricket, after Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh's 35-ball century against Arunachal in the Vijay Hazare competition last season.

Overall, Suryavanshi's 36-ball ton ranks joint-fourth-fastest ever in the world in List A cricket. The teenage batter racked up his 150 off only 54 deliveries before being dismissed for 190 off 84.

Suryavanshi laid the foundation for Bihar's imposing total with a dominant batting display, first adding 198 runs for the opening wicket alongside Mangal Mahrour (33). He then kept the momentum going by stitching together another century stand, putting on 103 runs for the second wicket with Piyush Kumar Singh, before being dismissed for a magnificent 190.

The onslaught continued as Ayush joined the act, forging a fluent 130-run partnership for the third wicket with Piyush, who narrowly missed out on his half-century, falling two runs short.

Skipper Gani, who joined Ayush to establish a 94-run partnership, hit the third-fastest century in List A cricket with his 32-ball hundred. His century is the fastest by an Indian in List A. He remained unbeaten on 128 off 40 balls, which comprised 10 fours and 12 sixes.