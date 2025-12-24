403
Maintenance issues leave US F-35 only partially combat-ready
(MENAFN) US-made F-35 fighter aircraft were available for operational missions only about half the time last year, largely due to sustainment and maintenance problems linked to contractor performance, according to findings released by a Defense Department oversight body.
The assessment concluded that the Pentagon failed to exercise sufficient oversight of a key air vehicle sustainment contract finalized in June 2024. While program officials tracked contractor activity, the review found that oversight mechanisms were weak and accountability measures were inconsistently applied.
The watchdog report stated: "Although the F-35 JPO (Joint Program Office) monitored Lockheed Martin’s performance, it did not always hold Lockheed Martin accountable for poor performance related to F-35 sustainment." It further explained: "This occurred because the F-35 JPO did not include aircraft readiness performance or other measurable contract requirements and did not enforce material inspection and government property reporting requirements in the air vehicle sustainment contract," highlighting gaps in contract structure and enforcement.
Despite these shortcomings, the Pentagon paid approximately $1.7 billion to the contractor without applying any financial penalties or adjustments. The report noted that this occurred even though the aircraft "did not meet the minimum requirements of the Military Services."
The F-35 initiative represents the US military’s most expensive procurement effort, with total lifetime costs—covering acquisition, operation, and sustainment—estimated to exceed $2 trillion.
According to the findings, responsibility for managing production contracts, sustainment agreements, and the long-term maintenance strategy for the aircraft rests with the F-35 Joint Program Office. The watchdog emphasized that weaknesses in how these responsibilities were carried out contributed directly to the aircraft’s reduced readiness levels.
