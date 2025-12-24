Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Second Forum Of Religious Leaders
The forum is organized to advance core constitutional values such as secularism and freedom of conscience, foster discussions on the rights and responsibilities of religious leaders, explore their professional development, and examine the legal and cultural dimensions of state-religion relations, with the overarching goal of reinforcing the country's multicultural and tolerant environment.
The forum's central theme is“Constitutional Principles of State-Religion Relations in Azerbaijan: Secularism and Freedom of Conscience.”
The event will bring together representatives from key state institutions, educators from religious education institutions, theologians, and experts, as well as religious leaders from Türkiye and Uzbekistan.
Panel discussions will address critical topics including: "Multicultural Value Systems: Legal and Cultural Aspects of State-Religion Relations", "Religious Education and Awareness Strategies in the Digital Information Era", "Youth Awareness in the Context of Global Influences: Contemporary Methods and Innovative Approaches", and "The Role of Religious Communities in the Social and Spiritual Empowerment of Women."
Will be updated
