Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Injury Toll Rises To Three
"There are already three wounded: the number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. Women aged 75 and 35, as well as a 46-year-old man, sought medical assistance. All the injured are receiving the necessary care," he said.Read also: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia with glide bombs, injuring two people
As reported earlier, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia overnight during an air raid alert. The Russians struck one of the city's districts. Garages and vehicles caught fire. It was previously reported that two people had been injured.
