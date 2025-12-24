Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Injury Toll Rises To Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"There are already three wounded: the number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. Women aged 75 and 35, as well as a 46-year-old man, sought medical assistance. All the injured are receiving the necessary care," he said.

As reported earlier, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia overnight during an air raid alert. The Russians struck one of the city's districts. Garages and vehicles caught fire. It was previously reported that two people had been injured.