JUSTO Signs INR 2,700 Crore Of New Mandates In Q3, Strengthening Post-Listing Visibility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai | 23 December 2025: The recent inventory build-up of approximately INR 1,200 crore, following mandate announcements of approximately INR 1,500 crore made in October 2025, has resulted in incremental post-listing approved inventory of approximately INR 2,700 crore, reflecting sustained developer confidence in Justo's execution-led platform.
Against this backdrop, Justo RealFintech Limited, a mandate-driven real estate sales, advisory and execution platform, now has a total approved inventory of approximately INR 5,500 crore, providing clear execution visibility across key western Indian markets.
The signed portfolio comprises a balanced mix of residential and commercial assets with clear execution visibility across key micro-markets in Mumbai (MMR) and Pune.
The mandates include long-standing developer relationships such as Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd., Malpani Estates, Rahul Construction Co., Feel Bliss Realtors (Menlo Group), and Merlin Bhingarwala Developers LLP, along with new additions including Balaji Developers, Rajwardhan & Urway Group, VTB Realties and Royal Nisarg Ventures. This reflects growing developer confidence in Justo's execution-led platform.
In addition to approved mandates, the company has a forward pipeline of over iNR 2,000 crore of inventory currently awaiting regulatory approvals for launch, providing further headroom for calibrated onboarding as approvals are received.
With a combination of signed mandates and inventory awaiting regulatory approvals, the company is well-positioned to drive significant growth in Q4 FY26 and FY27, supported by strong execution visibility and a robust pipeline that provides additional headroom for phased expansion.
Commenting on the update, Pushpamitra Das, Founder & CMD, Justo RealFintech Limited, said: "The post-listing traction we are seeing across signed and approved inventory reflects strong developer confidence in our execution platform and the depth of our long-standing relationships. This visibility allows us to scale responsibly with predictability, governance and long-term value creation."
With a growing mandate base, disciplined onboarding and robust on-ground execution capabilities, Justo continues to strengthen its presence across western India while remaining focused on sustainable, execution-led growth.
